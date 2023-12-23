RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 272.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

