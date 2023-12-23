Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 102,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition
Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.
