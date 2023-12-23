Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 12,184,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.