Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $424.10. 1,759,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.69 and a 12-month high of $427.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.