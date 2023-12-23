Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

