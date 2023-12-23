Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 80 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 2,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $463.13. 362,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.53. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

