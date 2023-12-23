Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $310.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.33 and a 200 day moving average of $284.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

