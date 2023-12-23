PFW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.7% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

