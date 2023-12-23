PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PETQ. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. PetIQ has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $568.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. Analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

