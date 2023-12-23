Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.