Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.15.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

PKI stock opened at C$43.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.66.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.368214 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$860,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total value of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.