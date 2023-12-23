Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

OXM opened at $102.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

