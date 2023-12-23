Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

OLA stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.324547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. In related news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

