ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.62. 3,341,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,433. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

