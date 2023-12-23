NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,061 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

