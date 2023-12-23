Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. 3,492,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

