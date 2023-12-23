Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 34,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

ABT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.