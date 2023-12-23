Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. 3,426,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.