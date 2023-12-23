Moller Financial Services Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moller Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

