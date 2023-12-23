Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99.
In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
