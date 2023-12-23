Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

