Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.94 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after buying an additional 2,295,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 721,357 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.