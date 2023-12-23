MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

CAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.