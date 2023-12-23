Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $38.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 53.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after buying an additional 116,903 shares during the period. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

