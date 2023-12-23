Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

