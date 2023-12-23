Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Up 0.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.14. 3,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

