McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

