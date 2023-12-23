MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

