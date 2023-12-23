MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.51. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

