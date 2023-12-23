Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.45.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

