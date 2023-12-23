Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.75.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Paradigm Capital dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.25.

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.1 %

MRE stock opened at C$14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.15. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.8586498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 7,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

