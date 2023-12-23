Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $240.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.21.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

