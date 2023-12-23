LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

