Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 305.50 ($3.86).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGEN

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

LGEN stock opened at GBX 250.10 ($3.16) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.80. The company has a market cap of £14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,141 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £2,430.33 ($3,073.64). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($3,073.64). Also, insider John Kingman bought 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,644.22 ($2,079.45). Insiders bought 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $650,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.