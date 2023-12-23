Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

