Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.33. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

