Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

