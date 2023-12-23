Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 878 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $542.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

