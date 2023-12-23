Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,566 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.48.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

