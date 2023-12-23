Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.