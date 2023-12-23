Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.86. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

