Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

