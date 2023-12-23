Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $529.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

