Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 356,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.83 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

