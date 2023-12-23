Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.36. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.