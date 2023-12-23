Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $214.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.