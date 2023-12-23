Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.4% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.63. 3,662,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.20. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.06 and a twelve month high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

