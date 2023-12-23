Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 14,643 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.