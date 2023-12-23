Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $595.24. 468,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,025. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $597.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.09 and its 200 day moving average is $509.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.