Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 468,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

