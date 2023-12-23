JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,835. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

